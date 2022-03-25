Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) will report sales of $203.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $202.30 million to $206.99 million. Chegg posted sales of $198.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $843.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $839.85 million to $855.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $975.01 million, with estimates ranging from $945.35 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHGG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.41. 1,882,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,668,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 14.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -393.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Chegg has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $96.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,576,000 after buying an additional 507,662 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after buying an additional 4,237,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,324,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,380,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

