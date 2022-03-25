Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.100-$19.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $8.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.93. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $473.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.34.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.19. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,654. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Chemed by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

