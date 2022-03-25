Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $149.20 million, a PE ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 1.15.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.22%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 830.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,335,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 254.8% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 41.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 57,187 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 190.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 201.5% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 41,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 27,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

