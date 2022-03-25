Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,826,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.