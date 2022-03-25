Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.
