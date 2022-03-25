Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.15 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.58.
NYSE:CHS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $581.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.
In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
