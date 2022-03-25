Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $485-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.15 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

NYSE:CHS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $581.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.