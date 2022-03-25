Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Chimerix reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chimerix by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 58,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after buying an additional 447,818 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

