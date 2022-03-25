Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

CMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:CMRX traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $9.84.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 8,753.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 466.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 472,789 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,667,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 206,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

