China Southern Airlines Company Limited Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for China Southern Airlines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 41.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 115.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

