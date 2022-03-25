Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $270.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $228.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.15. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after buying an additional 538,315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,721,000 after purchasing an additional 113,340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 505,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

