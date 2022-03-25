Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $270.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.43.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
NASDAQ CHDN opened at $228.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.15. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after buying an additional 538,315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,721,000 after purchasing an additional 113,340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 505,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
