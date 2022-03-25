CIBC Lowers Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$13.75

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.23.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CG stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.25. 97,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,151. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.20. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.21 and a 1-year high of C$13.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.