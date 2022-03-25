Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 683,500 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $148,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,979,000 after acquiring an additional 145,548 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 535,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,397,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.55. 120,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,834,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $226.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

