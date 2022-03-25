Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.050-$4.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Citi Trends also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRN. StockNews.com lowered Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $282.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 46.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 197.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 399.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 18.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

