Citigroup Lowers Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SCFLF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.24) to €6.00 ($6.59) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schaeffler from €9.80 ($10.77) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schaeffler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schaeffler from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.92.

SCFLF stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

