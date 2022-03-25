Citigroup Raises Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $26.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ALKS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.56 and a beta of 0.88. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $60,460,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 175,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Alkermes by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,618,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after buying an additional 620,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,968,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

