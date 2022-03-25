Clean Yield Group Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $43,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 37.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $54,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

