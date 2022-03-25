Clean Yield Group Purchases Shares of 7,000 First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AG opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.65 and a beta of 0.89. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -149.93%.

AG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

