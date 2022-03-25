Clean Yield Group Sells 200 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,136,000 after buying an additional 1,901,122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 479.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after buying an additional 174,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after buying an additional 136,718 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 72,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $2,796,500.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total value of $41,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

