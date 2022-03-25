Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in March

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCHGY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.92) to GBX 3,130 ($41.21) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.91) to GBX 1,900 ($25.01) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,276.54.

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,595. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

