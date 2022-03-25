Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:COCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,369. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. Cocrystal Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.46.
COCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 14th.
Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.
