Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:COCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,369. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75. Cocrystal Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

COCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 242,270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.