Codex DNA, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Codex DNA in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Codex DNA’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get Codex DNA alerts:

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06).

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Codex DNA stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Codex DNA has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Codex DNA by 1,245.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Codex DNA (Get Rating)

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.