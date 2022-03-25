COG Financial Services Limited (COG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from COG Financial Services’s previous interim dividend of $0.0012.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.
COG Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
