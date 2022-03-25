Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.63.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $128.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.31. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 236.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 19,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.