Colliers Securities Weighs in on Hyzon Motors Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

HYZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,447,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,411,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

