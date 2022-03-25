Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,543 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,218 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,006,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,223,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.