Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Trading Up 3.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Commercial Metals traded as high as $42.12 and last traded at $42.12. Approximately 9,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,271,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,010,000 after buying an additional 83,967 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,528,000 after buying an additional 78,852 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after buying an additional 1,249,548 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,328,000 after buying an additional 1,029,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 894.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,677,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,887,000 after buying an additional 1,509,113 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

