Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Shares Up 1.7%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €58.10 ($63.85) and last traded at €57.88 ($63.60). Approximately 978,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €56.89 ($62.52).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is €59.93.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

