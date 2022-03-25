Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.39

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 23515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 75.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,000,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,753 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,275 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,976,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,908 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 31,347,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,428,000 after acquiring an additional 996,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 117.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,637,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 884,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

