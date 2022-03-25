Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCU. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 132,615 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 73.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,318 shares during the period.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

