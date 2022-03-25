Comparing DHT (NYSE:DHT) & Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DHT and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT -3.89% -3.66% -2.38% Performance Shipping -26.60% -10.67% -6.46%

57.0% of DHT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

DHT has a beta of -0.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DHT and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT 0 1 4 0 2.80 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

DHT currently has a consensus target price of $7.53, indicating a potential upside of 38.84%. Performance Shipping has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.48%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than DHT.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHT and Performance Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT $295.85 million 3.13 -$11.52 million ($0.08) -67.75 Performance Shipping $36.49 million 0.44 -$9.71 million ($1.94) -1.62

Performance Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DHT. DHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DHT beats Performance Shipping on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHT (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Performance Shipping (Get Rating)

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

