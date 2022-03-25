Comparing Houston American Energy (HUSA) & Its Rivals

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) is one of 277 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Houston American Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Houston American Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Houston American Energy Competitors 2201 10837 15576 583 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 7.29%. Given Houston American Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Houston American Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Houston American Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $550,000.00 -$4.04 million -16.31 Houston American Energy Competitors $8.39 billion $499.05 million 4.07

Houston American Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy. Houston American Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Houston American Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -289.59% -12.11% -11.60% Houston American Energy Competitors -15.26% 4.05% 6.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Houston American Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houston American Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Houston American Energy peers beat Houston American Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Houston American Energy (Get Rating)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

