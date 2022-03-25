Comparing Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 30.05% 13.42% 1.30% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Intesa Sanpaolo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $6.08 billion 3.60 $1.30 billion $1.36 11.13 Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 1.85 $3.74 billion N/A N/A

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Huntington Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Huntington Bancshares and Intesa Sanpaolo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 1 5 2 1 2.33 Intesa Sanpaolo 0 3 6 0 2.67

Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $18.07, indicating a potential upside of 19.36%. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus target price of $3.02, indicating a potential downside of 77.54%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Risk and Volatility

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer & Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate & Vehicle Finance, Regional Banking & The Huntington Private Client Group, and Home Lending. The Consumer & Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and small business customers including but not limited to checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, investments, consumer loans, credit cards and small business loans. The Commercial Banking segment provides products and services to the middle market, large corporate, and government public sector customers located primarily within its geographic footprint. The segment is divided into following business units: Middle Market, Large Corporate, Specialty Banking, Asset Finance, Capital Markets, Treasu

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy. The IMI Corporate and Investment Banking segment deals with corporate and investment banking; and acts as a partner for corporates, public administration, and financial institutions. The International Subsidiary Banks segment operates on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks. The Private Banking segment specializes in the asset management of private and high net worth individuals. The Asset Management segment develops solutions targeted at the firm’s customers, commercial networks, and institutional clientele. The Insurance segment includes Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura. The Corporate Centre segment comprises of the group’s treasury and the Capital Light Bank. The company was founded in 1931 and is headq

