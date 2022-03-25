CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

CMPUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS CMPUY remained flat at $$59.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average of $74.21.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

