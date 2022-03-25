Computacenter (LON:CCC) PT Lowered to GBX 2,800 at Morgan Stanley

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,850 ($37.52) to GBX 2,800 ($36.86) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCC. Barclays boosted their target price on Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($38.18) to GBX 3,160 ($41.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of CCC stock opened at GBX 2,914 ($38.36) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,712.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,767.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02. The firm has a market cap of £3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 2,290 ($30.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,098 ($40.78).

In related news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 24,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,928 ($38.55), for a total transaction of £713,202.24 ($938,918.17).

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

