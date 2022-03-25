ContentBox Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $70.00 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $730,448.05 and approximately $70.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 75.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00249001 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000079 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

