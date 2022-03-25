Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) President Jack H. Stark Sells 25,000 Shares

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLR. Raymond James increased their target price on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

