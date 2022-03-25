ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.57. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ContraFect presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.
ContraFect Company Profile (Get Rating)
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.
