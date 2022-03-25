Contrasting Citizens (CIA) and Its Peers

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Citizens to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $250.55 million $36.79 million 5.74 Citizens Competitors $19.78 billion $1.61 billion 9.89

Citizens’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Citizens. Citizens is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens’ rivals have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Citizens and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens Competitors 610 2093 2295 84 2.36

Citizens presently has a consensus price target of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 97.65%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 22.58%. Given Citizens’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Citizens is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 14.68% 18.04% 2.71% Citizens Competitors 11.39% 8.07% 1.00%

Summary

Citizens rivals beat Citizens on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Citizens Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens, Inc. (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents. The Home Service Insurance segment focuses on the life insurance needs of the middle and lower income markets. The company was founded by Harold Eugene Riley in 1969 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

