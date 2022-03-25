Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,521 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,924,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 720,911 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,171,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 49.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after acquiring an additional 406,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.66. 1,125,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,317. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.