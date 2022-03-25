Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,417. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $265.80 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.83.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.03.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

