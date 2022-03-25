Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STAG traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $40.39. 48,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,089. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.34 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

