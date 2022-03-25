Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,646 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 855,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,980,000 after purchasing an additional 135,612 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.69. 758,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,373. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.83 and its 200 day moving average is $130.32. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $155.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,006 shares of company stock worth $19,057,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.