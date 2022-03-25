Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 281 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.92.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.14. 1,320,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,119. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

