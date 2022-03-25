Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 123 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.11. The company had a trading volume of 120,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $94.40 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average of $102.05.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

