Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,382 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,020,162. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.50. The company has a market capitalization of $144.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

