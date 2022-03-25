Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,619 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.96. 6,033,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,450,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $95.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

About Alcoa (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.