Convex Finance Price Tops $24.30 on Top Exchanges (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for about $24.30 or 0.00054844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $38.72 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00046289 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.11 or 0.06979874 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,320.31 or 1.00045169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00042603 BTC.

Convex Finance’s total supply is 87,012,102 coins and its circulating supply is 55,028,257 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

