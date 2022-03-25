Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $359.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $348.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $307.39 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

