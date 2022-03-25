Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verde Capital Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 26,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $281.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.55. The firm has a market cap of $703.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

