Cortex (CTXC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.49 Million

Cortex (CTXC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. Cortex has a market cap of $49.16 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 192,505,065 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

